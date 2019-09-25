Paul Osuyi, Asaba

To demonstrate the quality of hybrid seeds among students, the National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC), an arm of the Federal Government, has carried out a pilot scheme in five schools in Delta State.

The schools include College of Education (Technical), Asaba; Anglican Girls Grammar School, Asaba; St. Patrick College, Asaba; St. Bridget Girls Grammar School, Asaba; and St. Augustine College, Ibusa.

NASC is the Federal Government agency under the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, that is in charge of regulating seeds and seedlings.

Director General of NASC, Dr. Philip Ojo, said the adopted school programme was to ensure the diffusion and uptake of quality seed to the grassroots.

Ojo, who was represented by Mr. A. A. Agboola, noted that it would be easier to deepen the message about quality seeds through the students since they are from homes and communities. He said part of the objective was also to arouse the interest of the students in agriculture.

“The adopted school programme is to ensure the diffusion and uptake of quality seeds to the grassroots. We are using students because they are from homes and communities where they can go back and share testimonies.