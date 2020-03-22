Determined to enhance speedy, efficient, transparent and global service delivery, NASD Plc has announced full commencement of remote trading in consonance with its business continuity policy.

As a practical proof of its capacity and readiness for seamless remote trading, leveraging on modern Information and Communications Technology (ICT) equipments, the company’s staff operated from their respective homes on Friday.

Coming on the heels of global concerns on the need for social distancing following outbreak of coronavirus, market watchers at the weekend commended the company, describing the full blown transition to remote trading as timely and historic.

In a statement forwarded to securities dealers at the weekend, NASD’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bola Ajomale, explained that the company had capacity to operate irrespective of the current challenges militating against businesses globally.

“ NASD is today running a Business Continuity Planning Test. Your market successfully opened at 10:00 a.m. and will run remote throughout the day – with all staff operating from their respective homes. This is a routine but timely exercise to confirm our ability to deliver a fully remote trading environment and to ensure hitch free operations if there is an instruction to step up self isolation.

We do not anticipate any difficulty but should you need to contact us, all our communication channels remain fully operational and open.We encourage everyone to stay safe and implement necessary steps to ensure safety and limit exposure to illness during this period.”, Ajomale said.

Corroborating Ajomale, a senior stockbroker who craved for anonymity, commended the company’s efforts while adding that NASD has made history as the first Exchange to commence remote trading 100 per cent.

He said, “The usual practice is for an exchange to transit in phases. This is a testimony to the management’s relentless efforts to maximize opportunities of modern technology for effective and efficient service delivery. Remote trading has automatically reinforced the company’s global stature”.