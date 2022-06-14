The Federal Government has been challenged to show greater commitment to research and development in order to stimulate and fast-track the nation’s industrial and technological development.

Chief Executive of the National Agency and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, who gave the charge, said unless government give more attention to funding researchers in the industrial and technological sector, the economy may continue to develop at a slow pace.

Briefing newsmen at the Kaduna Polytechnic after the commissioning of a lecture theatre named after him in appreciation of his contribution to the development of technological advancement in the country, the NASENi boss gave the level of research and development towards economic growth in the country a passmark, saying it was on track.

“Government has paid due attention to the development of science and technology sector generally by putting more funds in Infrastructure, training, capacity building and in doing Research.”

He is optimistic that the impact of government’s efforts on funding research and development would be manifest soon.

“For example, I’ll tell you that my agency has existed for 32 years with funding mechanism in the past, it was never implemented until the present administration.”

Haruna listed sources of the fundings to include the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), TETfund, Ecological Funds, Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) and local content fundings.

“With the efforts of the present Government, and based on bilateral relations between Nigeria and Czech republic, it has offered a lotu of money For Nigeria’s Research to solve various problems pervading the nation’s economy.”

Besides, during the commissioning exercise, encomiums were showered

on his contribution to technological education in the country, especially at the polytechnics and other tertiary institutions.

Among those who lauded his efforts, leading to the naming of the lecture theatre after him, included the Governing Chairman of the Polytechnic, Senator Muhammed Muhammed, the Acting Rector, Dr. Suleiman Umar and the National President of KadPoly Alumni Association, Abada Anas Adamu.

