The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure(NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna yesterday said the agency collaboratedwith a German firm, Atmosfair Germany to design andmanufacture smokeless stoves to promote UN agenda on clean energy.

Haruna made the clarifications in Government House, Lafia during the distribution of 800 units of Save 80 Efficient SmokelessStoves to the poor.

He said the President has also approved the installationof 6,000 solar home systems in the residences of the less privileged in in alllocal governments and electoral wards of the state.

He said: “The distribution ofthese efficient stoves and wonder cooking pots have been approved for all thegeo-political zones of the country by President Muhammadu Buhari but launchedfrom Nasarawa State due to unique position of the state. The people of thestate have every reason to remain indebted to His Excellency even after hisadministration.

“ The collaboration of NASENI with the GermanOrganization, the ATMOSFAIR has far reaching positive impact and advantageswhich include facilitation and realization of United Nation’s sustainabledevelopment goal No. 7, on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainableand clean energy for all.

“This innovationis used as a vehicle for achieving Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contribution(NDC) target on emission reduction by year 2030.

“The distribution of smokeless but efficient stove to allthe six geopolitical zones of the country as approved; is a Corporate SocialResponsibility (CRS) which will improve NASENI’s Eco friendliness and carbonfootprint, a positive contribution to climate change and a service tohumanity.”

He said the commercial production of the smokeless stoveswill soon begin in Kano and in Agada, near Sabon Gari, Keffi Local Government Areaof Nasarawa State.

He added: “ The commercial production of Save 80efficient stoves is commercially viable and a revenue generating source forNASENI – the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“ There is eighty percent (80%) saving in cooking timeand cooking energy (fuel) compared with cooking gas, electricity; and fuel woodoptions. vi. It is healthy, smokeless cooking, convenient, hygienic, and safeoperation; ruling out hazards of fire and cooking gas accidents.

“I am happy to announce that NASENI is in collaborationwith a private company called To Be Connected Nigeria have taken a lease of awarehouse in Agada, near Sabon Gari, Keffi Local Government Area of NasarawaState and is establishing manufacturing plant of Save 80 of which installationhas already commenced.

“The production will be simultaneous with plant alreadyinstalled in Kano where assembling of these products has begun.

“The Bricket used as fuel is product of NASENI from ourinstitutes in Enugu and Minna; hence creating thousands of employments.”

“May I conclude with an appeal to state governmentsacross the country, members of state and national assembly, Local andInternational NGOs and indeed MDAs to patronize these innovations for thebenefit of our teeming populace and the country,” he added.

He explained how Nasarawa State willbenefit from the innovations with theinitial 800 units of stoves.

He said: “Eight Hundred (800) units of Save 80 EfficientSmokeless Stoves designed and manufactured by National Agency Science andEngineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in collaboration with a Non-GovernmentalOrganization (NGO), the Atmosfair of Germany as approved for Nasarawa State byPresident Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the President of Federal Republic of Nigeriawho doubles as Chairman of NASENI Government Board.

“Four Hundred (400) units have already been distributedto needy women of Nasarawa West. Today’s event is for Nasarawa North and South2 Senatorial zones and is anchored with active support and in collaborationwith Nasarawa State Government under the able leadership of Governor A. A.Sule, a continuation of implementation of NASENI’s agreement with the stategovernment initiated by His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Tanko Al-Makurawhen he was the Governor as far back as 2012.”

He said: “ Among the social intervention of PresidentMuhammadu Buhari’s administration to the people of Nasarawa State particularlythe less privileged is the installation of Six Thousand (6,000) solar homessystems in the residences of those that need them most; in all localgovernments and electoral wards of the state.”