Agatha Emeadi

National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has signed a Memorandum Of understanding (MoU) with Kallak power Ltd to commence manufacturing of pre-paid electricity metres.

During the Agency’s courtesy visit to the Palace of HRH Eze VC Duru, the Traditional Ruler of Okpunakuma in Njaba LGA, Imo state, who is also the Executive Director of Kallak Power Ltd, Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Professor S. M Haruna said that it was part of NASENI’s mandate to exploit local opportunities in the task of assisting the nation stabilize its power sector. “Part of NASENI’s mandate is to exploit local opportunities in the task of assisting the nation stabilize its power sector of which, among other strategies, support research centres across the country.

He maintained that no country ever achieved stable power supply until certain parts are locally made, adding that lack of local content had been reason for the nation’s poor electricity situation.