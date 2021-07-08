From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure(NASENI), Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, has expressed shock over the sudden death of the Managing Director, Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI) Enugu, Prof. Samuel Ndubuisi which occurred yesterday in Enugu state.

The incident took place yesterday in Enugu when late Prof. Ndubuisi was gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen alongside his police orderly, Sgt. Ernest Ufuanya.

NASENI Deputy Director, information, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, in a statement issued on behalf of the Governing Board, Management and Staff of the agency, described late Prof. Ndubuisi as a committed staff who contributed greatly to the growth and development of the sector while he was alive, in addition to touching lives positively.

The EVC/CE commiserated with both families of late Prof. Ndubuisi and that of late Sgt. Ufuanya, management, members of staff of SEDI-Enugu and the entire NASENI family.

Prof. Haruna urged all staff to take solace in the knowledge that a man’s life is not measured or defined by longevity only but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively while here on earth.

The EVC/CE acknowledged that Prof.Ndubuisi was a loyal and committed staff and that he touched lives.

He prayed that God Almighty will accept the souls of the departed.

