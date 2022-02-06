From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Vice Chairman, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engr. Prof. Muhammed S. Haruna said they will partner with National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) on solid mineral processing in Nigeria.

He noted that they will work collaboratively by fabricating, repair and upgrade some of their equipment for mineral processing.

Prof. Haruna disclosed this yesterday during a visit to the National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC) in Jos, Plateau State.

“We will collaborate to fabricate equipment for the NMDC, repair and upgrade some of their laboratory facilities for mineral processing and they will bring their expertise to show us how our research into solid minerals can go into industry commercially.

“It is high time for us to work harder so as to add value to our mineral resources and the country will be able to diversify in this area of our national economy to fight poverty and unemployment”.

The Director General/Chief Executive of National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC), Engr. Prof. Linus O. Asuquo said the collaboration will enable the centre to sustained the nation’s economy through mineral development since oil is gradually fading.

He noted that the collaboration between the two agencies will ensure research development with a view to diversify the nation’s economy.

“Because of what NASENI is doing in this country in terms of infrastructure and manufacturing, we will want to collaborate with them because we deal with mineral resources and research development, and we believe this will bring about national development.

“Our ability to add value to our mineral resources and the NASENI capacity to transform these outcomes to engineering and industrial uses, will no doubt bring about rapid industrialization capable of address unemployment, poverty and safe foreign exchange for our dear country”.

He said they will leverage on the strength and advantages of the two agencies for the overall benefits of Nigerians.

“Our strength lies in the utilization of science and engineering’s skill in bringing about value addition to the nation’s crude minerals, thus leading to the production inputs for further processing, such as smelting to produce base metals”.