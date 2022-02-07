From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

In line with the present administration’s diversification agenda, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and the National Metallurgical Development Centre(NMDC) have agreed to partner on research and development (R&D’s) of abundant local raw materials found in the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NASENI, Prof Mohammed Sani, in a statement released by the Deputy director of information, Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, yesterday, has stressed that the diversification agenda of Mr president can not be achieved without conversion of the natural resources into finished products thereby creating the windows for the manufacturing sector to add values to the economy.

Prof Haruna added that both organisations would commit themselves to the economic diversification agenda by ensuring that Iron and steel, minerals and metals subsectors of the economy are explored to the benefit of the citizens thereby redirecting people’s minds from oil.

“We will fabricate the machines and all needed capital goods and equipment by NMDC while the centre on its part will continue to carry out the required research and development into the discovery of more of the Nigeria potential mineral and metals deposits in the country which are the very critical foundational possessions which Nigeria must have before dreaming of our own peculiar type of industrialisation or industrial economy.

“We cannot industrialise our economy without paying attention to the conversion of the nation’s minerals both solid and soft into viable uses. Also, our diversification efforts will not be successful without fabricating the needed tools, machinery, capital goods and equipment to process iron, steel or other minerals deposits”, said Prof Haruna.

He also disclosed that there is no alternative than to collaborate with NMDC because doing so amounted to fulfilling the mandate and vision of NASENI as the only purpose-built agency of the Federal government established to provide engineering infrastructure, creation of capital goods, machines and equipment aimed at industrialising the country.

NMDC Director-General Prof Linus Asuquo was optimistic about the benefits of the budding collaboration, saying “the good works which NASENI is carrying out in the country are well known to all, therefore NASENI’s capability to transform NMDC’s outcomes through engineering and industrial uses will no doubt bring about rapid industrialisation capable of addressing unemployment, poverty and safe foreign exchange for our dear country, Nigeria.”