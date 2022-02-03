From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has commenced the manufacture of Armoured Personeel Carriers (APC),in order to curb insecurity in the country.

The agency will also be fabricating Mine- Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAP) for the military.

Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive (EVC/CE) NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna said the agency engineers will be collaborating with the Nigerian Machine Tools Limited Osogbo in the manufacturing.

He explained that they intend to start by assembling the technology and then proceeded to replacing the parts by producing local components.

Haruna said this yesterday in Abuja while receiving a delegation of the Chief of Transformation and Innovation of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen Charles Ofoche and a delegation from the University of Abuja, led by its Vice Chancellor Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah.

He said, “The Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and the Mine- Resistant Ambuse Protected Vehicles (MRAP). We are doing the technology to domesticate and be able to produce it locally in Nigeria. The good thing is that our engineers can produce it and we are collaborating with the private sector, the Nigerian Machine Tools Limited Osogbo.

“The process is long but how we try to make it easier is we start assembling and gradually start replacing the parts by producing local components, which is why it is done conventionally, we try to commence by bringing the complete knock-down (CKD) components, producing them and assembling locally and God willing you will see the first version this year.”

In his response Maj. Gen Charles Ofoche said the essence of the collaboration is to give protection to the fighting troops which is exactly what the Army seeks.

He added, “My department deals with Research and Development (R&D) which is important to the Nigerian Army because we can’t just be consumers of products, we can’t keep buying and when the technology goes out of fashion, we dump it and buy a new one. In the Army, we don’t just execute wars but ensure peace.”

Vice Chancellor, Uni. Prof. Na’Allah said the University signed an Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NASENI in 2014 for the establishment of a centre for reverse engineering and innovation but the University did not explore the opportunity.

He said they intend to reintroduce the MOU for the establishment of the center which will be located within the University but managed by the collaborative efforts of NASENI and the institution.

Na’Allah said the focus of the center will be for the manufacturing of furnaces, energy and power equipment, miscellaneous components and manufacturing of devices and systems.