In continued effort to diversify the economy and make Agriculture alternative source of revenue generation for the country, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia had agreed to work together in the areas of research and development of modern tools and equipment to modernize the practice of agriculture in the country.

The College has requested for the commencement of the newly approved Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI), Lafia, Nasarawa State by President Muhammadu Buhari, from the college, as it would enable the students to research more in areas of Agriculture that would benefit the state and Nigeria at large.

The Provost of the College, Dr. Musa Yahaya Maikafi, who led the delegates, said that aside from asking for a digital Computer Numerically Controlled (CNC) lathe machine, the college had earlier requested for strengthening relationship with the agency, especially in training, capacity building and research to provide manpower and services to Nasarawa State and Nigeria.

He said, “We earlier requested for digitalized CNC Lathe Machine for the college and NASENI responded by sending a delegation to the school to inspect our facilities and had also granted our request. So we decided to pay a visit to the Agency to make the relationship stronger and find possible areas of collaboration in areas of research and development in modern agricultural tools and the training of our students.

“The world is today running on ICT, so we need to carry our students along, train and educate them on the importance of science and technology. We have identified NASENI as an Agency we can work with for technical and engineering training for our students” he said.

While congratulating the agency for the new agricultural institute in the state, the Provost solicited that the EVC/CE use his good office to ensure that the institute commenced operations from the college as it would help to develop the students, the state and Nigeria at large.

The Provost also asked the EVC/CE to assist the college in getting the subjects for its Training and Vocational Center accredited and recognized by TETFUND as it would not only benefit the students in the school but also the development of their science, engineering and innovation pursuit.

Responding, the Executive Vice chairman/ Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna said that the agency would continue to support development of science, technology and innovation in the country as it is the solution to everything in the world.

He noted that additional 12 institutes had been approved by the President in 12 states of the federation aside each of the six geo-political zones having Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute each, adding that Lafia was lucky to have the Institute designated for the zone.

Prof. Haruna promised that NASENI would work with the college once the areas of collaboration were identified.