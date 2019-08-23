NasruLlhail–fatih Society (NASFAT) has concluded arrangement to organise summer holiday training for Nigerian teenagers and older young Muslim children in order to deepen interfaith relations and tolerance among youths.

The training progamme tagged: ‘Reloading the Deen’ is designed to inculcate the principles of interfaith relations in children through teaching them on the need for peaceful coexistence in the country.

The workshop is expected to hold at NICON Hotel & Suites, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki-Ajjah Expressway, Lagos State, between 23rd and 25th August 2019, targeting children between the ages of 12 band 25 years.

Commenting on the rationale behind the initiative, the Chief Missioner, NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike said the training would promote interreligious harmony and peace in the country.

According to him, “Given the multi-ethnic, multi-religious nature of Nigeria and considering the spate of inter and intra-religious misconceptions among most Nigerians, thereby, fueling religious bigotry, ethnic jingoism and violence in some quarters, NASFAT believes that continuous engagement of younger generation in each religion to have proper understanding of their deen (religion) has become expedient for ensuring peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship in Nigeria.”

Onike urged parents and guardians to seize the opportunity of the summer holiday to enroll their wards for the training, stressing that the summer camp is significantly worthwhile for the religion and the nation.

“Therefore, I encourage the parents and guardians to leverage this initiative to further expose to children to better understanding of Islam instead of allowing them to be idle at home,” he said.

In a related development, the Islamic body has paid humanitarian visit to disability centres and homes of the less privilege in Lagos state to rejoice with them.

The group visited Lagos State Special Correctional Home, Internally Displaced Camp and Owutu Disability center during Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

During the visit, the Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Morufu Onike, urged Muslims to always remember the less privileged, saying feeding the poor is Prophet Muhammad’s tradition enjoined on all Muslims. “The Prophet (SAW) always remembers those that are less fortunate and he used to say none of you will have faith until he wishes for his brother what he likes for himself.”

Onike advised Nigerians to be their brothers’ keeper urging them to always remember the Quran verse, which says. “We feed you only for the countenance of Allah, we wish not from you reward or gratitude”