Kaduna Branch of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) has tasked Nigerian politicians especially those who recently took oath of office to steer the affairs of the nation in their various positions to have fear of God in all their dealings and ensure the implementation of their campaign promises.

The Chief Missioner, Moh’d Maruf Moh’d Raji, made this assertion while addressing newsmen during a post Ramadan Lecture at NASFAT village in Kaduna recently, saying politicians must not be arrogant to the people who elected them into offices.

The Islam body noted that good service to humanity is a service to God and therefore charged public office holders to come up with people-oriented policies that would alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

“We encouraged all political office holders to put God first in their actions and always have people in their mind. They must have fear of God in whatever they do and keep to their electioneering campaign promises”, he said.

It is wrong for a Muslim to abide by all the rules and commandments of God during the month of Ramadan and thereafter go into the forbidden and forget about his creator. There is the need for us to worship God at all times,” he added.

He further encouraged Muslims to seize the opportunity of the Shita Shawwal (the tenth month of Islamic calendar) to fast for six days in the month, saying it is a practice of the prophet.

According to him, whoever observes 29 or 30 days of Ramadan and follows it up with another six days in the month of Shaaban, such a person will have abundant rewards. ” The reward of whoever observed the Shita Shawwal is equivalent to someone who fasted for a period of one year”, the missioner explained.