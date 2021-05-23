“Measures of policy are necessarily controlled by circumstances, and consequently, what may be wise and expedient under certain circumstances might be eminently unwise and impolitic under different circumstances. To persist in acting in the same way under essentially different would be folly and obstinacy and not consistency”

–John C. Calhoun

By Omoniyi Salaudeen

Kaduna State is on the brink of anarchy. For quite a while, the state has assumed unsavory reputation for incessant communal clashes, banditry, kidnapping, as well as mass abduction of innocent students for ransom.

This time around, the looming state of lawlessness is about the lingering face-off between the organized labour and Governor Nasir el-Rufai over the recent disengagement of over 7,000 workers and other alleged anti-labour activities.

If the tune coming from both parties is anything to go by, it may be the mother of all battles.

Trust the petit former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for his obstinacy and strong- headedness, he wouldn’t blink an eye. He has penchant for cracking a hard nut to show the world that he is a man of action. And, of course, he did exhibit that usual sense of hubris in his response to the five-day warning strike led by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to make his government have a change of mind on the “unpopular decision.”

But rather than opting for dialogue to resolve the imbroglio, he declared the NLC leader, Ayuba Wabba, wanted for what he described as economic sabotage.

Media report even quoted him as saying, “by the time I am done with you; you will never come to Kaduna again.” In a democratic setting, that sounds draconian; a reminder of the classical Greek tragedy that brought about the fall of the tragic hero.

It typically represents executive tyranny and attempt to overstep the boundaries of democratic limitations. It is akin to being a prosecutor and a judge in his own court.

Such an approach, if care is not taken, could lead to a total shutdown of the state, including those on essential duties like doctors, nurses and electricity workers. If that happens, the impact of the strike on Kaduna and its citizens would be monumental.

The spiral effect of it could also injure the fragile national economy with the threats coming from the NUPENG and electricity workers to trip off the national grid.

While the five-day strike lasted, public schools were closed, filling stations shut, government offices and hospitals were paralyzed. No electricity, no water. They literally held the state by the jugular. In a proper sense, all of these actions fit into the definition of economic sabotage. But this is democracy, the constitution provides for the right of workers to a peaceful protest. And that exactly was what they did before it turned violent when hired thugs clashed with protesters leaving many injured.

Already, there are accusations and counter accusations that the thugs attack on the union during the peaceful protest was allegedly sponsored by the el-Rufai-led government. With the rising temper, the workers are threatening to do worse.

Wabba, while addressing the civil servants in the state, vowed to bring the administration to its knees until the sacked workers are recalled.

By the time the National Union of Petroleum Employees of Nigeria (NUPENG), National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE) make good their words to join the strike not only Kaduna State would be grounded, but also the entire nation.

But el-Rufai didn’t care a hoot, as he twitted in his Twitter handle: “Ayuba Wabba and others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward.”

The Special Adviser to the Governor (Media and Communication), Muyiwa Adekeye, in a statement also quoted el-Rufai as threatening to dismiss all nurses below GL 14 for going on the strike.

He said: “Salaries that could have gone to them are to be given as extraordinary occupational allowances to the health workers who are at their duty posts to fill the gap of those absconding from duty. The Ministry of Health has been directed to advertise vacancies for the immediate recruitment of new nurses to replace those dismissed.

“Any academic staff of Kaduna State University (KASU) that does not report for work will be dismissed. The authorities of KASU are to submit a copy of the attendance register for all categories of staff daily to the Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner for Education. All MDAs are also to submit daily copies of attendance register to the head of service.”

He said that the action of NLC leaders was not different from that of bandits and Kidnappers.

The only glimpse of hope left now for a peaceful resolution of the face-off is the intervention of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, as well as other concerned stakeholders.

In a statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Charles Akpan said: “We also appeal to the leaders of the labour centres to step down action to make way for discussion. My Ministry is wading into the matter and therefore calls on the two warring parties to give peace a chance.” Consequently, labour has suspended the Kaduna strike to respect the Federal Government intervention.

Some critics advised Governor el-Rufai to direct his energies to the worsening security situation in the state rather than embarking on a war that would further aggravate the hardship his people are passing through. All these are coming at a time when parents of the remaining 17 abducted students of the Greenfield University are begging the government to save the lives of their children. According reports, there are 15 females and two males still left in captivity.

The governor has remained adamant that he would not pay a dime as ransom to any bandits or kidnappers, leaving the concerned parents in a serious dilemma.

Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University (1984) and Harvard University, is a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress. He had previously served as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007 and Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo before he was elected the governor of Kaduna State in 2015.

In his bid to restore the distorted Abuja master plan, his regime as minister of the FCT witnessed the highest demolition exercise in the history of the rapidly expanding city.