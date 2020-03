Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, a son of the late Alhaji Ado Bayero, has been appointed Emir of Bichi, according to an announcement by the Bichi Emirate Council in Kano.

Nasiru succeeds his brother Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero to the emirship, Aminu having been made Emir of Kano, succeeding Mohammad Sanusi II who was dethroned by the Kano State Executive Council earlier today.

Both Bayeros had been top contenders to replace Sanusi who had fallen out with Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.