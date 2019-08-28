The acting director-general of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), Mr. Jonathan Angulu, has expressed delight at the reappointment of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu as minister of science and technology, describing it as a reward for excellence, integrity and hard work.

The NASRDA boss described the minister as a round peg in a round hole who has contributed immensely in opening a new chapter of progress and development in the history of science and technology ministry in Nigeria.

He said although the agency had enjoyed much attention in the last dispensation, it needed more, particularly in the realisation of the successful completion of its Assembling Integration Testing and Design Centre (AITDC), which he described as a major facility in any space industry.

The NASRDA boss expressed the hope that the successful completion of the on-going AITDC project at the NASRDA headquarters, the first in Africa, would be a major milestone, as Nigeria would competently utilise its wealth of experience in space science and technology by engaging its expertise and immense human resource to develop and design different categories of satellites in Nigeria and launch on Nigerian soil.

According to him, Onu, a distinguished scientist, remains a visionary leader and elder statesman who would always be remebered for his innovations and contributions to the sector.