From Fred Itua, Abuja

Aides to National Assembly members have alleged that funds meant to pay their salaries and allowances have been diverted by the management of the parliament.

The aggrieved aides picketed the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday.

In a petition dated February 14th and addressed to Abdulrasheed Bawa, EFCC chairman, and Bolaji Owasanoye, ICPC chairman, the aides said they were also being owed duty tour allowance (DTA) and minimum wage arrears from January 2000.

It read: “The non-payment of these accumulated legitimate entitlements has turned legislative aides into legislative slaves,” they said in the petition signed by Zebis Kekung and Kingsley Ejekwu.

“We have been pauperised to the extent that we are unable to meet our financial obligations like payment of school fees, hospital bills, house rents, debt serving, putting us into several embarrassing situations.

“All avenues we employed in appealing to the consciences of the President of the Senate Senator (Dr.) Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. ‘Femi Gbajabiamila and the Clerk of the National Assembly, Arch.”