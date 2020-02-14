The National Assembly has commended the concerted efforts of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Otunba Runsewe (Director-General) National Council for Arts and Culture for ensuring the protection of public utilities.

Members of the House Committee on Culture and Tourism led by the chairman, Ogbeide Ihama denounced a situation where private individuals convert government property for personal use, extolling the IGP and Runsewe for securing the permanent site of NCAC located in Abuja, valued at over N9.8billion.

Ihama said both men have remained unwavering in their commitment to protecting government properties citing the Art and Crafts Village belonging to NCAC as an example.

Members who visited the premises as part of an inspection visit said they were pleased with efforts by Runsewe to refurbish the Art and Crafts village expected to generate thousands of jobs when completed.

The members further harped on the need to secure and maintain such places as the NCAC cultural site which was almost taken over by some self-serving individuals for selfish gains until Runsewe, upon assuming office decided the party was over.

They expressed full support of the federal government as the council seeks to reopen the village for the benefit of Nigerians.

Runsewe led the honourable members along with members of his management around the village explaining that no stone will be left unturned in a bid to rebuild the place to meet with international standards.