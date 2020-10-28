Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has wielded the big stick against five of its members including former House of Representatives member, Mr Henry Ofongo.

According to a statement by the party’s publicity secretary, Mr Doifie Buokoribo, Ofongo and four others were suspended over alleged anti-party activities which violated the provision of article 21(A) subsection (10) of the party constitution.

Also suspended are a former secretary of the defunct New PDP, Godwin Sidi, Mr. Peter Ozobo, Moses Hitler and Brown Ebide.

The party stated that ward executives from Southern Ijaw, Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas set up an investigation team which probed the suspended members and indicted them for anti-party activities.

Ofongo had been accused of hobnobbing with the opposition to drag the party’s candidate, Chief Abel Ebifemowei to court to scuttle the party’s chances of clinching the Bayelsa Central senatorial seat.

Apparently playing the script of the opposition, Ofongo who had earlier promised to work with Ebifemowei fater losing the primaries made a volte face and rejected all entreaties by the party organs to drop the suit and allow peace to reign

The party’s statement reads “Following the report from the ward and local government executives of the Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw Local Government areas, the State Executive Committee objectively looked into the gravity of infraction and violation against the party”

“At the State Executive Council meeting held on the 26th of October,2020, after critical deliberation on the allegation level against them, the state executive committee considering the provision of article 21(A) sub section (10),which negates the moral and good conscience which has caused the party grievous multifaceted setbacks.”

However Ofongo in his defence rejected the allegation of anti-party activities levelled against him noting that he has done nothing outside the party’s constitution.

“I have explored all available party machineries and the party’s petition committee refused to entertain my petition, I had to move to the court. It does not breach party constitution in any way.”