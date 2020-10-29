Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has wielded the big stick against five of its members including former House of Representatives member, Henry Ofongo.

A statement by the party’s publicity secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, said Ofongo and four others were suspended for alleged anti-party activities bordering on the violation of the provision of article 21(A) subsection (10) of the party constitution.

Also suspended are former secretary of the defunct New PDP, Godwin Sidi, Mr. Peter Ozobo, Moses Hitler and Brown Ebide.

The party stated that ward executives from Southern Ijaw, Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas set up an investigation team which probed the suspended members and indicted them for anti-party activities.

Ofongo had been accused of hobnobbing with the opposition to drag the party’s candidate, Chief Abel Ebifemowei to court to scuttle the party’s chances of clinching the Bayelsa Central senatorial seat.

Apparently playing the script of the opposition, Ofongo who had earlier promised to work with Ebifemowei fater losing the primaries made a volte face and rejected all entreaties by the party organs to drop the suit and allow peace to reign.