From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri proved the dominance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as he won the local government, Kolokuma/Opokuma for the party’s candidate in the Bayelsa Central bye-election.

The result collated by the Collation Officer, Dr Abiodun Adelegan for K indicated that out of the 26,831 accredited voters, the PDP candidate, Mr Moses Cleopas polled 20, 992 votes while Mr Abel Ebifemowei of the All Progressive Congress(APC) polled 4, 980 votes.

In Yenagoa , results collated by Prof Chris Onyeama indicated that Cleopas defeated Ebifemowei with a wide margin polling 54,390 votes out of the 61,911 accredited votes.

Ebifemowei polled 6,155 votes. Rejected votes were 591 while total votes cast was 60, 855