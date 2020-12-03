From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The South-South representative of the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon, has called on voters in Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial districts to turn out in their numbers to vote for the party’s candidates in the upcoming bye-election on Saturday, December 5.

Lyon called on the State party leadership and supporters to rally round the two candidates in the State senatorial elections on Saturday.

He assured that the party at the national level is counting on the massive support the party enjoyed in the governorship election in November 16, 2019.

Lyon had won the governorship election but his victory was soon overturned by the Supreme Court in favour of PDP candidate and current Governor Douye Diri, following legal challenges.

Chief David Lyon expressing his deep appreciation for the members of the party and his supporters in Bayelsa for their concern during last year’s governorship election.

According to him, he has a sense of pride when he recalled the selflessness, dedication and sacrifices the people of Bayelsa showed during the election, their solidarity and generosity with their resources in his pursuit for justice for the people of Bayelsa State.

Chief David Lyon acknowledged the efforts of particularly women and youths, stressing that the bonds and relationships formed will continue until other opportunities present themselves for future endeavours.

He explained further that the experience has strengthened the collective resolve of his supporters and APC family in Bayelsa State to stand united for future political battles emphasising that it has also served as a test of faith for the success of future elections.

Lyon called for harmony and understanding among party leadership and members emphasising politics is about the numbers and their collective efforts is what the party needs to achieve victory at the polls.