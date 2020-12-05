From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Tragedy hit the Nigeria Police Force on the eve of the Bayelsa Central Senatorial bye-election as three yet to be identified personnel of the Nigeria Police Force reportedly drowned on their way to Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa state.

The deceased policemen, were said to be on their way to the place of assignment when the boat capsized

The spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said the boat capsized on their way to Oporoma, Headquarters of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area and said they were yet to ascertain the number of Police officers involved.