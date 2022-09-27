From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Amos Olatunde Ojo, has charged Nigerians to support the security agencies, as part of to tackle the myriad of security challenges across the country.

Ojo gave the charge, in Abuja, on Monday, while delivering the opening remarks at a two-day Retreat on National Security Legislative Reform organised by Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung(KAS) for lawmakers and other stakeholders.

The CNA expressed concerns over the spate of insecurity in the country, stating that there is need to put relevant legislations in place that would strengthen the country’s security architecture.

He noted that a ” study conducted by KAS in 2020, revealed that the duplication of duties and lack of proper coordination between Security Agencies often lead to conflicting views on fundamental security issues.

“The consequences of inter-agency rivalry have far-reaching implications on national security and exacerbates the already existing security challenges confronting the country.

“The findings of KAS shone more light on intricacies associated with some laws guiding the operations of Security Agencies which included overlap of functions, unclear delineation of functions, conflicting description of conditions and guidelines for collaboration between Security Agencies.”

Ojo added “still on the negative, the social media is having a filled day, feasting on such conflicts especially the inter-agency rivalry as have been witnessed between security personnel arising from circulation of texts, pictures and videos.

“It is our duty as citizens, to support our Security Agencies and not to escalate situations through the social media. These counter-productive challenges need our conterminous attention, or may worsen.

“​In order to amend all existing incongruous legislations and make provisions that would eliminate counter-productivity and ensure inter-agency collaboration, deliberate efforts and resources are required. Hence, the aim of this retreat.”