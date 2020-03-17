Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the National Assembly (NASS) has commenced the process of creating alternative sources of fund for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this in an interview with newsmen at the opening of a two-day Capacity Building Workshop/Retreat organised by the House Committee on Defence in Abuja, yesterday.

The committee organised the workshop in collaboration with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and Centre for Strategic Research and Studies of the National Defence Collage (NDC).

He said that current security threats confronting the nation required adequate funding, adding that no nation could fund its military adequately with only budgetary allocation.

According to him, the House of Representatives is already working on another model for funding for the military apart from the budgetary allocation.

“Anywhere in the world, you do not fund your infrastructural gap or security matter simply through the budget.

“That is why there is something called the war fund and we are at war, whichever way you look at it and we have been in it for many years.

“So, it is time to look for other sources of funding which we are doing. There is a bill in the House that is already looking at that,’’ he said.

Gbajabiamila said that the workshop was necessary, considering the fact that security challenges being faced by Nigeria were more diverse and demanding than it had ever been in its history.