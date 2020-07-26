Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, yesterday, said that the National Assembly has a key role to play in the quest by the government to address several challenges confronting the country.

The SGF stated this in a goodwill message at a retreat for the leadership and members of the House of Representatives and the unveiling of the updated Legislative Agenda of the Ninth House.

He said: “In my capacity as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, I can attest to the fact that the mutual relationship that currently exists between the Executive and the Legislature has made governance more result orientated and development driven.”

He expressed delight that the retreat is geared at providing a platform for the lawmakers to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the well-being of the country and how they can respond adequately to the challenges through its legislative agenda.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, in his an address said the review of the legislative agenda of the Ninth House became imperative following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted socio-economic activities globally.