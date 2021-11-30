By Henry Uche

Selected clerks of some committees in the National Assembly were over the weekend trained by Yiaga Africa as part of the implementing partner of the Spotlight Initiative Project, to track and monitor Programs and projects in the budget of their respective C’ttees to ensure they are gender- responsive.

Speaking at a workshop in Lagos, the Coordinator of Yiaga Africa – Centre for Legislative Engagement, Ernest Ereke, said the Clerks are expected to mainstream Gender issues into the Appropriations bills, saying: “With the workshop, clerks who are critical stakeholders and engine rooms of the legislature will know how to query gaps and loopholes as it affects specific gender in the appropriations.

Ereke explained that the clerks are eligible to advise law makers and suggest ways to improve budget appropriations to reflect Gender Specifics, adding that members of NASS themselves will soon be engaged as well on the same issue under discourse.

“We did a trend analysis of last three (3) years, our findings showed that issues on Gender-Responsive budgeting were not given due attention. Now we want to change the narrative through the clerks and other stakeholders,” he affirmed.

Delivering a lecture, a senior researcher from National Institute for Legislative & Democratic Studies (NILDS) Terfa Abraham, stressed that budget- responsiveness is not about dividing the national or state budgets in two for men and women, but it’s about making the projects and programs contained in the budget to become more responsive to specific needs of people in various societies that are considered vulnerable.

