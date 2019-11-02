Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Appeal Court, yesterday in Benin City, dismissed the appeals filed by Omosede Igbinedion, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma, Engr. Abubakar Momoh and Idiake Patrick, for lack of merit.

Omosede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ovia federal constituency in the recent National Assembly election, was challenging the decision of the election tribunal, which upheld the victory of Hon. Dennis Idahosa of the All Progressives Congress, while Hon. Agbonyinma of the APC was challenging the victory of Jude Ise-Idehen of the PDP for Ikpoba-Okha/Egor federal constituency seat.

Similarly, Engr. Momoh of the PDP had appealed for the court to upturn the ruling of the lower tribunal, which threw out his petition for lack of merit and upheld the election of Senator Francis Alimikhena of the APC, representing Edo North senatorial district.

Also, Deacon Idiake of the APC, had challenged the decision of the tribunal which upheld the election of Joe Edionwele of the PDP for the Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben federal constituency. Justice Aseimo Moore Ademein who read the judgments, said all the appeals lacked merit and thereby dismissed them. He said parties are to bear their respective cost and that copies of the judgment would be made available by next week.