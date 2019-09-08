Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Elections Petitions Tribunal (EPT) sitting in Abuja has dismissed two petitions filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the election of two candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 National Assembly elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sen. Degi Eremieyo Biobarakuba winner of the Bayelsa East Senatorial District after he polled 43, 303 to defeat the PDP candidate, Mr Eluan Blessing Ipigasi Izagara who polled 32, 363 votes. It also declared Hon Preye Influence Oseke winner in Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency with 56,804 votes against Hon Friday Konbowei Benson who polled 34,104 votes.

Izagara in the petition to the EPT tagged EPT/BY/REP/11/2019 asked the tribunal to sack Sen. Degi and declared him winner based on irregularities that occurred during the election, non-compliance with the Electoral Act and non-voting in seven wards in Nembe Bassanbiri.

Justices Kenneth Wosu, Haruna Offo and Habibu Mukailu in a unanimous decision however upheld the election of Degi and threw out the petition filed by Izagara for want of documentary evidence.

In the petition filed by the former Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Friday Konbowei Benson of the PDP tagged EPT/BY/REP/12/2019 against INEC, APC and Hon Preye Influence Oseke, the Tribunal also threw out the petition for want of evidence.

The tribunal, however, upheld the election of Hon Fred Azibapu Obua and dismissed the petition tagged EPT/BY/REP/15/2019 filed by Jude Amiditor Rex- Ogbuku of the African Democratic Congress against Mr Fred Azibapu Obua, the PDP and INEC and 63 other INEC officials.

Sources close to Izagara and Benson have indicated that the PDP are dissatisfy with the judgement and are likely to appeal it.

Also Rex- Ogbuku legal’s team was said to have applied for the judgment to study and proceed with the next line of legal action.

All appeals are expected to be filed within 21 days the judgment was delivered.