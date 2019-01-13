Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Socio-political organisation, Anambra Central Senatorial Zone People’s Assembly (ACSZPA) the umbrella body of all the eligible voters in the Anambra central senatorial zone has endorsed the senator representing the zone, Chief Victor Umeh to win the forthcoming senatorial election.

The group which conducted an opinion poll for all the candidates in the area contesting for National Assembly seat in the zone declared that Senator Umeh of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) was the choice of the people of the zone for the senatorial seat, urged other candidates to support him to enable him.

While announcing the final result of the opinion poll at the weekend at Ojoto, the council headquarters of Idemili South LGA, the leader and facilitator of the group, Chief Arinze Anyaorah, said the people of the zone considered a lot of factors: integrity, pedigree, achievements, programmes, etc of various candidates before choosing a candidate.

Anyorah said that other winners in the opinion poll included Chief Dozie Nwankwo for Njikoka Federal constituency, Chief Ifeanyi, Ibezi for Idemili North and South as well as Chief Anayo Nebe for Awka North and South Federal constituencies.