National Association of Science Students (NASS) will hold its yearly convention from Thursday, August 26 to Saturday, 28, 2021 at Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Ondo State.

NASS President, Oloyede Zacchaeus, in a statement, said the association is saddled with the responsibility of advocating, creating sustainable platform like conferences, symposium, seminar, workshops and exhibition where science students can harness their potential which will make them to add value towards development of the country.

“Since the world is changing globally in scientific discoveries and technological advancements and as young Nigerian scientists, NASS believes there is always a new hypothesis to be discovered,” he said.