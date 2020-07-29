The leadership of the the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has declared the squabble between the IMC of NDDC and the National Assembly members as embarrassing and disgraceful.

Speaking at after a meeting convened by the National President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, to mark the inaugural meeting of the 8th National Council of Ijaw youths, in Yenegoa, Bayelsa, yesterday, the group frowned at the unnecessary accusations and counter-accusations currently going on between the national assembly and the IMC.

Spokesman of IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe, at a press conference after the meeting disclosed that part of the solution to the ongoing recriminations between the NDDC and the National Assembly could be found in the strict implementation of the original master plan for the development of the Niger Delta region

The group, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, appoint a substantive Coordinator for the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and as well commence the implementation of the remaining legs of the programme.