Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, with agency report

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the new leadership of the National Assembly, led by Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila in the Senate and House of Representatives respectively, on their elections.

In a statement, the governor said he is confident that the new leaders would usher in a new vista of collaboration between the legislature and other arms of government.

“On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I congratulate the new National Assembly leadership, led by Lawan and Gbajabiamila in the Senate and House of Representatives respectively on your impressive elections.

“I am confident that your reign will usher in the much-desired era of collaboration and mutual support for the executive and judicial arms of government as well as other levels of government, to consolidate on the achievements of the All Progressives Congress-led administration in the country.

“Your rancour-free elections by millions of Nigerians, who spoke through their elected representatives is an expression of our trust in your capacity to provide effective leadership in tackling the security and other challenges in the country, through people-centric legislations, motions and other forms of interventions,” he said.

In the same vein, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has called on the new leadership of the National Assembly to ensure the independence of the legislature.

In a congratulatory message signed by its Chairman, Governor Seriake Dickson, the forum urged Lawan, Ovie Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase, Senate president, deputy Senate president, House of Representatives speaker and deputy speaker respectively, to be conscious of the fact that they have taken over the leadership of the National Assembly at a trying time in the country’s democracy.

Dickson said the federal lawmakers must strive at all times to uphold national unity and cohesion.

“On behalf of the PDP governors, I congratulate the new leadership of the National Assembly. I urge them to strive to defend the independence of the legislature and to protect the rights of Nigerians.

“If the independence of the legislature is lost, then our democracy would have lost all meaning. The legislators should seek to protect both chambers as well as the rights of Nigerians.”