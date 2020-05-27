I HAVE said again and again that the

COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has

changed the world as we know it forever.

Conspiracy theories are rife. Assumed

or presumed rivalry between America

and China, leading to the latter allegedly

manufacturing COVID-19 disease in a

Wuhan laboratory to enable it hoard the

vaccine, export it and profit thereby. This

theory does not care that the Chinese

themselves are on the front burner. Different “discovered cure” by scientists,

doctors, pharmacists, traditional healers,

and even by quacks, resonate daily. Some

are outrightly laughable.

Conspiracy theories

More worrisome is the conspiracy

theory of a vaccine being introduced that

would force people to be implanted with

a microchip, thus fulfilling the Biblical

“mark of the beast” in Revelation 11:7, 13:

1-18, 17: 7-18, 19:18-20; and its number

666 or 616. Here, Bill Gates features

prominently. Multi-billionaire [full name,

William Henry Gates III], 64, a renowned

investor, philanthropist, software developer, business mogul and co-founder of

Microsoft, has a net worth of $113 billion,

nearly four times the combined wealth of

Nigeria’s five richest men ($29.9 billion).

Bill Gates is only outstripped by Jeff Bezos

(founder of Amazon), the current richest

man in the world, with a net worth of

$115 billion. Bezos, Gates and French

business magnate, Benard Arnault (net

worth, $97.9 billion) are the only three

billionaires in the world with a net worth

exceeding or nearly $100 billion.

Et tu, Bill Gates?

The question many people are asking is,

what does Bill Gates, the second richest

man in the entire face of the earth, still

want, at only 64? More money? Power?

Influence? To rule the world? Just what?

For over 10 years, Bill Gates is on record

to have severally warned about a possible

outbreak of a pandemic, and bemoaned

the lack of preparation and systems in

place to confront any infectious disease

plagues. He had worked tirelessly with his

wife, under the Bill and Melinda Gates

Foundation, to work on sensitization,

prevention and control of outbreak of infectious disease such as the present severe

acute respiratory syndrome – coronavirus

2 (SARS-CoV2). He has criss-crossed the

world, providing vaccines against polio,

measles, tuberculosis, lassa/yellow fever,

typhoid, small pox, malaria, etc. He even

donated to the World Health Organization

(WHO).

Curiously and ironically, the frontline

soldier against infectious disease is being accused worldwide of attempting to

manufacture a vaccine that will be used on

people with a view to reducing world population. They even suggested that Gates

desired to implant people with microchips, so as to track them. They wondered

why he should not start with vaccinating

his own children. Some point accusatory

fingers at him, that he already owns the

“patent” for COVID-19, even when the

virus did not manifest till late 2019. He

is said to won it through the Pirbright

Institute, based in Surrey, England (an

institute that only has the patent for virus

that affects chickens). They said he wants

to make profit from vaccines. However, a

vaccine must first undergo intensive and

extensive tests, regulations, production,

before sale.

Some Christians even believe Gates

is the forerunner of the Antichrist, with

many apocalypticists warning of the “mark

of the beast” (Rev 13: 16-18). With Gates

saying on March 18, 2020, that “digital

certificates” could trace who has recently

been tested or vaccinated, a bedlam was

unleashed that this digital certificate must

include micro-chipping. Christians believe

that this will all lead to the second beast

in Revelation 13:16-18, which “causeth all,

both small and great, rich and poor, free

and bond, to receive a mark in their right

hand, or in their foreheads. And that no

man might buy or sell, save he that had

the mark, or the name of the beast, or the

number of his name…his number is six

hundred threescore and six”.

Has the forceful vaccine finally

landed in Nigeria?

It is in the midst of these global worries

and conspiracy theories that the Quarantine Act (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill,

2020, which hurriedly passed through

the first and second reading in just one

day in the House of Representatives, was

introduced. Aside from accusations that

the Bill is literally copied word-for-word

from a Singaporean Act, the Bill sponsored

by House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila,

chairman, House Committee on Health

Instructions, Pascal Obi, and chairman of

the House Committee on Health Services, Tanko Sanunu, soon ran into more

troubled waters.

Many Nigerians wondered why the

rush, for a vaccine not yet discovered?

Why, even when the NCDC had denied

contributing to the Bill? Must parents be

forced to vaccinate their children at birth,

when China, America and other Western

nations more affected by COVID-19 have

not done so? Are the sponsors playing

the card of foreign interest groups to the

detriment of Nigerians, some wonder?

Why the unusual speed when the same

legislators have not sponsored and pushed

forward bills to force DISCOs to compulsorily install pre-paid metres across Nigeria; to unbundle NNPC; to end gas flaring;

to compel the Federal Government to fund

research into local production of drugs

and vaccines to tackle infectious diseases;

to grow the economy and reduce hunger;

to create jobs; to locally produce vaccine,

drugs, face masks, hand gloves, sanitizers,

ventilators? Why use Nigerians as guinea

pigs? The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has frontally accused Speaker

Gbajabiamila and others of allegedly

collecting $10 million from Bill Gates to

influence speedy passage of the Bill, after

“wishy-washy public hearing”. Is this true?

Speak up, please, Mr. Speaker and others.

Satanic verses in most sections of the

bill

There are so many satanic, fiendish and

demoniacal verses (provisions) in the bill

that call for its total murder and interment.

The sweeping powers given to the Minister of Health and the Nigerian Centre

for Disease Control (NCDC) in the Bill,

within the environment of an intolerant

government, are frightening, to say the

least. If signed into law, the Minister of

Health is empowered by Section 15 of the

Bill to declare as and convert any premises

(whether public or private) into an “isolation centre.” Without his authorisation, no

one would be able to enter or leave such

premises. Section 3(8) aids this by empowering the DG, NCDC, his officers or

police, to barge into any premises declared

by the President to be a public health

restricted zone without any warrant. This

section runs violently foul of the provisions of Section 43 of the 1999 Constitution, which provides that ‘every citizen

of Nigeria shall have the right to acquire

and own immovable property anywhere in

Nigeria’. See the case of OKON V. ENYIEFEM & ORS (2016) LPELR-41168 (CA),

pp. 20-21, paras. D-A, where Otisi, J.C.A.

pronounced thus:

“Sections 43 and 44 of the 1999

Constitution, as amended…guarantee

the right of every citizen to acquire and

own immovable (and movable) property

anywhere in Nigeria. And in the event that

the State compulsorily acquires such property or interest in such property for lawful

purposes provided, prompt payment of

compensation shall be made.”

In TEUMPENKENSO V. RIBADU &

ANOR (2017) LPELR-42984 (CA) pp. 12-

15, paras. C-C, Husaini J.C.A. held:

“The right to own property is a feature

of the Nigerian Constitution and by this

provision, every Nigerian citizen has a

right to acquire and own immovable properties anywhere in Nigeria without being

discriminated upon or molested except as

the Constitution provides. If for any reason

the property whose interest is vested in

the citizen was acquired for any purpose,

the law makes adequate provisions for

compensation for such acquisition.”

See also the cases of DANGABAR V.

FRN (2012) LPELR-19732 (CA); COP V.

IBRAHIM (2016) LPELR-41319 (CA).

Where there exists such a law that appropriates citizens’ rights over property,

whether movable or immovable, such a

law would be unconstitutional and repugnant to natural justice. In TIMOTHY V.

OFORKA (2008) 9 NWLR (Pt. 1091) 204

at 216, Demton-West J.C.A. held thus:

“By virtue of section 43 of the 1999

Constitution, every citizen of Nigeria shall

have the right to acquire and own immovable property anywhere in Nigeria. In the

instant case, the Oraifite native law and

custom which (prevented some persons)

to deal in land was not only unconstitu- tional but repugnant to natural justice,

equity and good conscience.”

The law further provides for remedies

to citizens whose properties have been

forcefully and compulsorily acquired. See

AG, LAGOS STATE & ORS V. ZANEN

VERSTOEP & CO (NIG) LTD & ORS

(2016) LPELR-41402 (CA), where Oseji,

J.C.A. held:

“Section 44(1) of the Constitution of the

Federal Republic of Nigeria provides…

among other things…for the prompt payment of compensation therefore; and gives

to any person claiming such compensation

right of access for the determination of his

interest in the property and the amount

of compensation to a Court of law or Tribunal or body having jurisdiction in that

part of Nigeria. The wordings of the above

set out provision is clear and unambiguous and gives every citizen of this country,

including legal entities the right to seek

redress in Court by way of fundamental

right where their property whether mov- able or immovable is taken possession of

compulsorily and without due process of

the law being adhered to.”

Freedom from unlawful arrest and

detention

Sections 16 and 17 of the satanic Bill

empower the DG, NCDC, to forcefully

disperse any group from an overcrowded

place, and even close down the premises.

This, without any court order. This is a

country where millions of Nigerians live in

cramped and dingy hovels called houses.

The new sheriff-in-town DG, can also,

under Section 19, close down any event,

meeting or public gathering and even

accost and seize any person, by himself or

police officer, found walking on the street,

once he suspects (mere suspicion) that

the person has an infectious disease. The

illegality of the arrest of a citizen without

reasonable grounds was pronounced upon

in ALABOH V BOYES (1984) 5 NCLR

830 and JIMOH V A-G, FEDERATION

(1998) 7 HRLR A 513, where the court

held that:

“Any violation of a citizen’s guaranteed

fundamental right (right to liberty and

freedom of movement), however short

a period, must attract penalty under the

law.”

The unconstitutionality of a citizen’s

arrest, once carried out, cannot subsequently be made legal under the law. See

ABIOLA V ABACHA (1998) 7 HRLRA

458 (p. 16, paras. A-D), where Abiriyi,

J.C.A. held thus:

“Where the arrest and detention of

a person are unlawful and unconstitutional, any subsequent arraignment of that

person before a Court of law cannot and

would not cure the illegality and unconstitutionality.”

(To be concluded next week)