Okwe Obi, Abuja

The House of Representatives has been applauded for commencing the process of amending the cannabis farming prohibition law entitled ‘Cannabis Control Bill’ and sponsored by Princess Miriam Onuoha, a member representing Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Programme Manager of Civil Society Organization Stakeholders on Farming for Medical Use Initiative (CSOF), Johnson Omede, in a statement on Thursday, described the bill as strategic in unlocking the benefits of cannabis for medical purposes only under stringent control processes and monitoring.

“We urge the lawmakers to give the cannabis for medical purposes bill accelerated hearing, as there is no better time than now for this important draft legislation to be passed than when Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil (a chemical in the Cannabis sativa plant) is being used for the treatment of COVID-19,” he said.

“There are over 80 chemicals, known as cannabinoids, that have been identified in the Cannabis Sativa plant; in Israel, the Tel Aviv hospital Ichilov has already gone ahead and started using CBD or the non-psychotropic parts of the cannabis plant against the novel coronavirus in a new study.

“A cannabis control law would have helped Nigeria to join in the clinical trial of Cannabidiol for COVID-19 treatment, as the country desperately searches for a cure at a time the health sector is beginning to get overwhelmed and stressed beyond remedy.

“The farming of cannabis for health, and it uses as CBD oil for chemotherapy in cancer patients and for other health benefits in Nigeria, is capable of creating thousands of jobs in the country and also earn us a significant foreign exchange from exportation.

“We are urging the National Assembly to give this bill serious consideration and pass it into law, since it has also addressed concerns, highlighted sanctions against abusers and make the regulatory agencies more responsible.

“We call on patriotic Nigerians to support this bill presented by a courageous woman so that Nigeria will not be left behind as other countries, including Ghana, are moving in droves to regulate cannabis farming and restrict its use for controlled and monitored health treatments only.”