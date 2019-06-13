Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), have congratulated Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, on their election as senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

In letters addressed to the two main presiding officers, separately, and signed by the chairman of the Forum, who is also Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, the state governors informed the duo they are looking forward to meeting with the new National Assembly leadership, with a view to forging a common front for the APC-led Federal Government.

“I have the pleasure to write on behalf of all our Progressive Governors to congratulate you on your election.

“It is, indeed, a testament to your faith, leadership qualities but also the strength of your character, patience and interpersonal relations capacity.

“As APC governors, we look forward to close working relationship with you to strengthen the capacity of our party, APC and all our elected representatives to move our dear nation forward.

“While looking forward to an early opportunity to meet you and strategise on how we can accelerate the process of delivering on all our campaign promises, please accept our hearty congratulations and the assurances of our highest regard,” the letter to Lawan read.

The Forum equally praised Gbajabiamila’s “faith, leadership qualities but also the strength of your character, patience and interpersonal relations capacity,” in winning his election.