George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

professor of Physics Education at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Boniface Nworgu, has adopted a community primary school under the “Adopt -A-School” initiative of the Nigeria Academy of Education.

Speaking at the formal adoption ceremony of the Community Central School in Alulu, Ngor-Okpala council of Imo State at the weekend, Prof. Nworgu, who passed through the school 50 years ago said he chose to start from where he began his primary education.

This is even as the local government Secretary for Education, Mrs. Eunince Ekechukwu commended the initiative of the academy and the eminent scholar for kick starting the project with his alma -mater.

The initiative was recently introduced by the President of the academy, Prof. Elizabeth Eke as one of the ways through which members could provide conducive learning environment across the country through the Adopt-A-School project especially in rural communities.

Members of the academy are also expected to provide mentorship for the pupils of their adopted schools to instil hard work, good moral conduct and academic excellence.

“The Nigeria Academy of Education under the leadership of Prof. Eke has introduced an initiative called ‘Adopt-A-School Project’ geared towards assisting schools especially those in rural communities.

“Since charity begins at home, I decided to start from Community Central School, Alulu, where I started my primary school education. Although the headmistress, Mrs. Olivia Chinyere Elekwachi, has enumerated what the schools needs, which include seats for the pupils; to kick start this project, I have brought 20 desks that would provide seats for 40 pupils.”

Nworgu, who said the project was continuous, promised to ensure that other pressing issues of the school would be taken care off in due course.

He admonished the pupils to be attentive and be of good conduct.

Also, Prof. Patrick Ogomaka, member of the academy commended him for taking the right step in adopting the school where he started his primary education.

“Nworgu has done the right thing by adopting a school especially his former primary school. What the Nigeria Academy of Education is doing through this project is to help lift the standard of education. So, it is a noble gesture and as a member of the academy, I came to support him and encourage others to do same.”

He called on the local education authorities to assist the academy in this noble initiative.

The Ngor-Okpala Local Council Education Secretary, Mrs. Eunince Ekechukwu thanked Prof. Nworgu for his thoughtfulness and promised to inform the council of the initiative.