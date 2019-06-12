Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A socio-cultural group, Igbo Renaissance Forum, has lamented the outcome of the National Assembly election, describing it as a way of scheming Igbo out of governance.

The forum said as the country stands, there is no Igbo man in the executive arm, the judiciary, the security and in the legislature, stressing the need for fairness, justice, equity and one Nigeria project.

International Coordinator of the forum, Nze Ugo-Akpe Onwuka (Oyi of Oyi II), in a statement, said it has become obvious to even a blind man that the Igbo is not wanted in the affairs of governance.

“First of all, we would want to seize this opportunity to congratulate the malevolent schemers, who have succeeded in scheming the Igbo nation out of the country.

“We are congratulating them because they have succeeded in doing what is virtually impossible in sane climes. They have succeeded in strangling separation of powers and would in no time shoot the rule of law, point blank in the middle of the eyes. It is great to know that you completed your mission albeit without much resistance from those who are at risk and should have known better. It is expedient to note that the final nail was hammered into the casket of Igbo involvement in governance in Nigeria today as the cycle is fully completed.

“The time for introspection is now. This is the time for the Igbo nation to go back to their drawing board and get things fixed. We are sure some folks might be thinking that we as a people should have aligned with the wobbling and fumbling government for crumbs falling off their blood stained tables, but please keep that thought to yourself.

“The Igbo nation does not condone abomination, and the way the affairs of government has been carried out since 2015 is the most correct definition of abomination.

“People have been slaughtered in every part of this country without one successful arrest and prosecution by those who claim to be in office to protect the citizens. Appointments have been made without recourse to common sense and good conscience.

“The economy has gone into reverse mode with Nigeria being hailed as the poverty capital of the world, if not the universe. Unemployment has gone through the roof with jobless citizens still screaming support for those that have practically impaled them.

“Investing in Nigeria is now akin to fetching water with a basket. Unfortunately, in the face of all these, humans are not bothered about the impending doom, but are unified in the quest to muscle a people that are not a threat to them, while embracing and entrenching those that have, as their main goal, annihilation and annexation of their common patrimony. As the next level of impunity, unhindered massacres, unquestioned rape, arson and terror are enthroned, let me tell you for free that it is going to be a tough time, just like Buhari promised all of you who are dancing ‘shoki’ for the supposed success of their mundane agenda.”

As we recoil to ask deep questions of ourselves, let it be known that Nigeria has descended finally into the abyss of tyranny.