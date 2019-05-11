Daniel Kanu

As the June inauguration date of the 9th National Assembly draws closer, the raging controversy over which zone gets what, why and how has continued to dominate public discourse.

Currently, it is glaring that the lawmakers are deeply engaged in what could be described as the battle of titans bordering on power play, opinionated intrigues, brinksmanship and horse-trading, all aimed at who controls the leadership of the incoming National Assembly.

But more importantly is the fact that this tricky exercise will provide the litmus test for President Mohammadu Buhari’s fabulous promise that he will run an all-inclusive government in his second term which begins this month on May 29.

“Our government will remain inclusive and our doors will remain open,” Buhari had promised on February 27, while collecting his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, following his winning at the presidential poll as announced by INEC.

Buhari’s promise was one that engendered hope just as it received great applause and commendation from the dignitaries present, as well as across the globe. Both the local and international media feasted on the news as the world applauded President Buhari for that apt statement that provided a soothing balm for tensed political nerves after the election.

Therefore, political observers, Sunday Sun gathered, are watching with keen interest to see how Buhari will make good his promise in the spirit of natural justice, fair play and equity or whether his promise will end up as a mere political glib talk.

At the moment, the Northwest has the Presidency; Southwest, Vice President; South-south, National Party Chairmanship and the Senate President, which is presently in the North-central has been zeroed to go to the Northeast. Therefore, what is left in the principal offices are the positions of the Deputy Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Most political analysts are of the opinion that for equity and fair play to be adopted among the six geo-political zones, the Southeast is next to be considered in the seven positions and thus deserves to be given the position of the Deputy Senate President while the Speaker of the House of Representatives should be zoned to the North-central and Deputy Speaker to the South-south, which is already having one of the big pieces of meat in the chairmanship of the ruling party.

Indeed, there is palpable fear in many quarters that if this is not corrected to properly accommodate the Southeast, it may boomerang in the 2023 general elections, as well as put a question mark on the credibility of Buhari’s inclusive government pledge. Besides, analysts also believe that the ruling party reserving only party positions for the Southeast would put the APC in bad picture again, particularly now that the region is beginning to embrace the party.

Consequently, political pundits have cautioned the ruling APC to be wary of its present political permutation given its 2015 disastrous experience when it naively assumed that its comfortable majority in the legislature was a guarantee for its anointed members to control the principal offices.

That singular error turned out to be a monumental disaster and grave political miscalculation on the part of its leadership and which had continued to hunt the party all through the life of the outgoing 8th National Assembly.

As it stands now, there is no contention in the Senate Presidency position going to the Northeast. Already the gladiators: Ahmad Lawan, Ali Ndume, and Danjuma Goje are in the advanced stage of selling their unique nuts and bolts to their distinguished colleagues. They are all vastly experienced in legislative matters.

One strand in this race is that of Lawan who is said to apparently has the support of the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, as well as that of the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. As a matter of fact, in a rather provocative utterance that clearly undermined the essence of the party as a progressive party, Tinubu ordered, as it were, that anyone opposed to the choice of Lawan to either conform or quit the party.

Instructively, Ndume does not seem to be relying on godfathers, but is said to be canvassing his ideas to his colleagues, telling them what he wants to offer the country if given the opportunity.

Also, Goje who hails from Gombe State seems to be soldiering on, not minding the odds.

Although analysts say Lawan has an edge over the two, given his massive experience, competence and support base, it may be incorrect to say he will carry the day.

This is because, in politics, anything can happen as there may be political upset.

Political watchers have continued to contend that senators ought to be able to elect leaders of their choice without undue external interference. And this is where Lawan may have some difficulties as most of the senators are said to be sympathetic to Ndume who does not have any known godfather, but relying on his competence and experience to sail through.

Therefore, analysts are unanimous in their view that zoning the Deputy Senate President to the Southeast will be a political masterstroke, not only as one of the strategies to assuage the Easterners’ cries of rejection and marginalization over the years, but also to make good the President’s promise of running an inclusive government in his second term.

The news is already in the public domain that former governor of Abia State and the vintage Senator-elect for Abia-North Senatorial District, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has indicated very strong interest to vie for the Deputy Senate President position.

Already, the Abia State chapter of the APC has endorsed Kalu to run for the Deputy Senate President position. The party’s state chairman, Chief Donatus Nwankpa said the call was necessary to give the Southeast zone a sense of belonging in the 9th Assembly.

Going by political hint, there is this wide acceptance across the political divide of the personality of Kalu.

Given the requisite pedigree of Kalu, as a ranking officer, bridge builder, with political brinkmanship, ingenuity, social reach and contacts said to be as natural as nature, many observers seem to be confident with a choice of his kind, just as they believe that his political razzmatazz will stimulate the needed stability to drive the lawmaking business.

Unarguably, Kalu who has been described as a game-changer in most political quarters has established himself as a go-getter, one that delivers visible results when involved in any given task.

It is on record that the Abia North Senatorial District, his constituency, was the only zone in the entire Southeast that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was roundly defeated convincingly by the APC because of the OUK’s political magic.

Unlike in the 2015 general elections, not less than three states in the Southeast (Abia, Ebonyi, and Imo) saw the APC deliver over 25 per cent and investigation showed that Kalu both in the open and underground was working tirelessly for his party to achieve the victory.

At the last count, two more lawmakers are said to have indicated interest to slug the Deputy Senate position out with Kalu. They are Omo-Agege and Francis Adigwe.

Most commentators, Sunday Sun authoritatively gathered, seem to be apprehensive about the candidature of Omo-Agege and Francis Adigwe whom they say are stooges that will easily be manipulated, unlike Kalu who has an unblurred vision on what he wants to achieve for the good of all Nigerians.

For instance, it has been discussed in certain political quarters that Adigwe is being thrown up in the race by the National Chairman of the party (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

This development it was gathered has already created bad blood between Oshiomhole and the Omo-Agege camp. Many see this sad development as not good for the harmony that is needed to run the APC at the moment.

Also, there is this unconfirmed rumour that Omo-Agege is being pushed by the Presidency because of the role he played during the leadership tussle that ensnared the 8th Senate, where the Mace, the symbol of authority of the Senate, was snatched by hoodlums who entered the hallowed chamber immediately Omo-Agege arrived for legislative duties on that fateful day.

Although Omo-Agege has denied being involved in the invitation of the hoodlums, but that invasion by the hoodlums of the hallowed chamber, it was learnt, has not gone down well with most of the senators who have continued to ponder over such action they described as “crisis of character”.

Again, Kalu’s initial position which he canvassed at different fora in the beginning was to run for the Senate President position, but he jettisoned the quest when his party called his attention not to do so.

Many see this obedience and loyalty to party as a plus for Kalu and indeed this singular act has equally established him as a ‘loyal party man’ before the leadership of his party.

A credible source that pleaded anonymity told Sunday Sun that Kalu is not only passionate when it comes to putting smiles on other people’s faces, but is also a complete peacemaker.

“Look, let me tell you, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, is not only passionate about lifting the lives of others, but also likes making peace. I remember in 2003 in Igbere his country home, when he brokered peace between the former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and this present President, Mohammadu Buhari. That shows you the caliber of his person.

“He also ensured that Buhari got a chieftaincy title in Igbere. He is eminently qualified to run for the office of the DSP and I assure you he will deliver. Besides, he is highly charismatic and blends with other people very easily. He towers high above Omo-Agege and Adigwe in that position; this is because he will easily be accepted by the other senators, whether in APC or PDP. Remember that he was one of the founding fathers of the PDP and thus would attract the sympathy of members from the party,” the source disclosed.

The political feeling in the Southeast region, it was gathered, is that since the party leadership has agreed that the Senate President should go to the Northeast, it would be proper to pair it with a Southeast senator and by extension Kalu’s candidature. Whether Lawan, Ndume or Goje, the region believes Kalu is the most suitable to pair with any of these.

The nitty-gritty of the mechanism or modality for the election of the principal officers essentially is the prerogative and exclusive preserve of all the members sitting in parliament irrespective of their party affiliations, thus it is incumbent upon them to elect the best candidates from among their peers.

For political commentators, it must be noted that in the election of the Principal Officers in the 9th National Assembly, conscious efforts must be made to ensure that the principle of Federal Character is strictly adhered to in the interest of equity, social justice and fairness in a way that no geo-political zone should be short-changed in the allocation of key positions in the parliament.

A strong APC faithful who spoke with Sunday Sun in the Southeast opined that giving the DSP position to the region would have a multiplier effect across the zone as it becomes just natural that they will pander to the party that embraced and included them in the scheme of things.

According to the source: “It will make it easier for us to convince and steer our people the more to support the party in every electioneering period. But, if we are left to swim against the tide, our assurances to our people that the APC means well for our people and willing to integrate us into the mainstream will always fall flat. Our leadership needs to do the needful by giving us the position of DSP, and let Kalu drive the vision there for us”.