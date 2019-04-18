Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 election, Uche Ñwosu has assured that members of the party that won the House of Representatives seats will support the choice of President Muhammadu Buhari for the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

AA won three Federal seats in Imo State in the last election.

Nwosu who spoke with some journalists, on Thursday also stated that the Reps-elects on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, will also give their support to Femi Gbajabiamila in line with President Buhari’s directive.

The AA candidate who is currently challenging the Imo governorship election at the tribunal noted that the party had an alliance with the APC to support President Buhari’s second term, adding that it will still stand by him on the issue of the National Assembly leadership.

According to him, the South East made a wrong political calculation, pointing out that the only way to reverse the situation is to support President Buhari on the current issue of the National Assembly leadership instead of engaging in another political miscalculation that will further complicate its political position.

Nwosu said: “I have been supporting President Buhari before and during the election because of his integrity and uprightness and I will continue to do so irrespective of political or other sentiments.

“On the issue of the leadership of the National Assembly, I am with Mr. President 100 per cent; AA and APC Reps from Imo State will support Femi Gbajabiamila.

“It will not be in the interest of the Igbo to rebel against President Buhari’s choice on the issue of the NASS leadership because as it stands, the South East can’t get that position by merely shouting; the error has been committed and we should be looking at the possible ways of remedying it.

“I remember that our leader, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, was shouting during the election on the need to vote President Buhari and remain in mainstream politics but our people refused and preferred regional politics instead.

“In 2019 we played wrong politics as we did in 2015, when we decided to look the other way, forgetting that the main thing comes from the national; so making wild claims and shouting about the leadership of the National Assembly now is a big problem because what did we bring to the table in the first place?

“The state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has been shouting that we should not make the same mistake we made in 2015 so that we can be part of the system in 2019. So I agree with Mr. President totally, our people in the House of Representatives should listen to whatever the president says; this is the time to support him, we should learn from our mistakes.

“I urge them to support President Buhari if he has endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila, they should queue behind him, that is the best thing to do,” Nwosu said.