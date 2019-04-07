Desmond Mgboh, Kano

All the 24 House of Representatives members-elect from Kano State have endorsed the aspiration of Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila for the Speakership of the 9th House of Representatives. The decision was reached at a meeting with the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Friday night, which took place at the Governor’s Lodge, Aminu Kano House, Asokoro, Abuja.

The meeting lasted for about two hours, according to a statement by Ameen K. Yassar, the Director General, Media and Publicity to the Governor.

The motion to adopt Gbajabiamila was seconded by the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly and member-elect for Rano/Kibiya/Bunkure Federal constituency, Kabiru Alhasan Rurum. Speaking on behalf of the members-elect, the Chief Whip, House of Representatives and member-elect, Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal constituency, Alhasan Ado Doguwa, explained that, “the decision is to respect the decision of the National Working Committee of the APC on the zoning of the position of the Speaker of the House to the South-West.”

“All the 24 of us discussed freely as elected representatives of our people and agreed to endorse the candidature of Femi Gbajabiamila for the Speakership, under the watch of our governor and the state chairman of our party,” he said.

Doguwa, who was flanked by his colleagues, added that the meeting also deliberated extensively on other issues relating to their party and some critical issues affecting the development of Kano State.

In his brief remarks, Ganduje thanked the members-elect for their contributions during the meeting and for aligning their position with the decision of the APC leadership, regarding the Speakership.