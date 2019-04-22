Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The representative and member-elect of Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, Anayo Nwonu, has revealed that the Ninth National Assembly will shock President Muhammadu Buhari, and the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He said this would happen through election of principal officers on inauguration day.

The People’s Democratic Party lawmaker said irrespective of party affiliations, members-elect in the Senate and the House of Representatives have vowed not to allow themselves to be pocketed by the Presidency, through imposition.

He said the plots have remained a top secret, which the result would be the new leaders who would emerge on the inauguration day.

Nwonu, popularly known as Anatex, stated this at the weekened, in Abakaliki, the state capital when he spoke with newsmen, shortly after offsetting the medical bills of nursing mothers at Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA).

Daily Sun gathered 15 nursing mothers could not pay their medical bills. Many had spent over two months in the hospital.

But, speaking on the politics of the National Assembly, the lawmaker said irrespective of the position held by the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and some leaders of the ruling party, the lawmakers would not allow themselves to be pocketed.

“Right now, you cannot tell what will happen at the National Assembly until the day of swearing in. Forget about these party issues and propaganda; APC saying this, PDP doing that.

“Lawmakers’ politics is quite different from what you are seeing.

“On the day we would be inaugurated, you will see a different scenario; you will see a different thing play out on the floor of the House…”