The House of Representatives member-elect for Okigwe South Federal Constituency, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, HCN, has called on the national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider the South East in zoning of principal offices, especially the speakership position.

Nwajiuba, who was presented with his Certificate of Return by the Independence National Electoral Commission, on Monday, said the argument that the South East does not have qualified members is no longer tenable.

He said considering that APC made greater impact in the zone in 2019 than 2015, zoning such a position to the South East will not only lead to equity and fairness, but will also result in national stability, inclusiveness and consolidation of the APC in the region.

Nwajiuba said this after he received his certificate from INEC.

The House of Representatives member-elect, whose constituency comprises Ehime Mbano, Ihitte Uboma and Obowo, also lauded the electoral umpire and the Judiciary for retrieving his mandate.

He pointed out that it took him this long to collect his certificate because INEC erroneously gave it to a person who was legally adjudged ‘a non candidate in the 2019 general election.’

The former lawmaker, who is making a return to the Green Chambers, reaffirmed his membership of the APC, even though he contested on the platform of Accord Party; under a special arrangement.

He thanked members of Accord Party for accommodating and supporting him during the election and explained that he had to contest the election on the platform of Accord Party due to the intractable crisis in the Imo State chapter of the APC.

Nwajiuba added that he believes he has the experience and knowledge to bring great dividends of democracy to the people of the federal constituency and has remained steadfast in his support for the re-election of President Muhammad Bulgari and the Next Level agenda of the ruling party.