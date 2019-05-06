Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The House of Assembly candidates in the 2019 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East have backed the zoning formula adopted by the party’s leadership for the ninth National Assembly.

The candidates said recent decision reached during a meeting in Enugu, where a committee was set up to lobby for positions has their support. This was even as they lamented gross neglect allegedly meted to them by the leadership of the party in the zone.

The candidates said despite their positions and contributions, the APC leadership fail to carry them along in its activities.

The group spoke when they paid a thank-you visit to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in Uburu, Ohaozara Council, Ebonyi State.

Secretary of the Conference of South East APC House of Assembly candidates in the 2019 election, Confidence Chukwuedozie, lamented the outcome of the last election, describing it as “very disheartening.”

Chukwudozie, who contested for Udi South Constituency in Enugu State appealed to the South East caucus of the party to accord them some recognition, saying they were not out to fight any of their leaders in the zone.

“Some of us were part of the meeting of the South East caucus that took place in Enugu last weekend, where a committee was set up to lobby other leaders in the nation regarding the zoning of principal officers in the National Assembly.

“We are very much in support of that and we are throwing our weight solidly behind the leadership of the South East. Of course, we are here also to pledge our 100 per cent allegiance to your leadership and to the entire leadership of the South East of the APC,” they said.

Dr. Onu, told the Assembly candidates that he would look into their request and get back to them accordingly.

He appealed to them to continue to support the programmes of the party as according to him, they were being put together in the best interest of Nigerians.

He also seized the opportunity to buttress the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the President was on course to develop the country.