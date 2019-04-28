Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South East Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the national leadership of the party to reconsider the zoning of principal positions in the 9th National Assembly.

The chapter also condemned in very strong terms, the undue interference and unwholesome meddlesomeness in the affairs of the party in the zone by forces from outside the Southeast.

These formed part of the communique issued after its zonal stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu, yesterday.

The communique which was signed and presented to newsmen by the National Vice Chairman, Chief Emma Eneukwu, also implored leaders and members of the party in the five Southeast states to gear up to present constructive opposition in their states so as to protect the “legitimate aspirations of our people and ensure that their rights are not trampled upon nor their happiness compromised”.

The meeting, therefore, set up contact committee, headed by Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu to reach out to other geopolitical zones to ensure that the interest of the Southeast is properly taken care of in the National Assembly leadership and other positions in the government.

Other members of the committee include, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Senator Chris Nwankwo and DIG Azubuike Udah (rtd), among others.

A reconciliation committee was also constituted to among other things investigate allegations of anti-party activities levied against some leaders and members of the party in the last elections.

Headed by former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu, the committee has Sunny Onyeukwu as Secretary.

Earlier in his remarks, former Abia State governor and Senator-elect, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu regretted that certain persons allegedly frustrated the efforts of some committed leaders and members of APC in the zone during the 2019 elections.

Kalu who said the party would have won Abia and another state in the zone blamed it on those who went and negotiated with the national leadership of APC and the Presidency to work with the Southeast governors to secure 25 per cent for President Muhammadu Buhari. He urged the party to fish out such people and punish them accordingly.

Also, Senator Chris Adighije said that the Southeast as a matter of right must go for the appropriate positions in the National Assembly.

He emphasised that Nigeria had been on a tripod of Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, but noted that people had tried to supplant Igbo with South-south since the geopolitical zone came to being.

He further warned the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to be ready to vacate his position if he succeeds in the plot to even zone out the Deputy Senate President from the Southeast.