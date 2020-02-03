Fred Itua, Abuja

The call for the sack of service chiefs, over the growing insecurity in the country, may be far from over, as leaders of the two chambers of the National Assembly have resolved to meet President Muhammadu Buhari this week on the issue.

Daily Sun gathered that the proposed meeting between Buhari, and the legislators will be led by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. It is meant to prevail on the president to yield to public pressure to retune security strategise and the personnel manning them.

Last Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a resolution, calling on the President to sack service chiefs.

Senators on the other hand, also urged the President to relieve the service chiefs, amidst growing insecurity in every part of the country.

The Senate, during its plenary had urged President Buhari to declare a national security emergency in the country.

A source who spoke with Daily Sun said Lawan would lead other presiding and principal officers of the National Assembly to meet with Buhari.

“The National Assembly is poised on prevailing on Buhari to replace service chiefs and also adopt some of the recommendations reached by the parliament. Last week, the two chambers of the National Assembly had a serious debate on the state of insecurity in the country. It was a frank conversation and no one blamed the President because they knew he was doing his best.

“But had issues with the way things are going in the country and they probably feel that new people with new ideas can be engaged to handle the bad situation.

“The leaders would meet with President Buhari. They want to see the President face to face and explain to him why the service chiefs should be replaced. There are recommendations they have reached and Lawan and others will personally have a one on one discussion with the President on this issue of insecurity.

“Some people will always mistake the position of the National Assembly on insecurity as something against President Buhari. These are APC members and they want to help the President succeed. We can’t continue to live in fear and allow the same people to remain in office,” the source said.