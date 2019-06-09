Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State has said that the party is still in support of the aspiration of the incumbent Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, to retain his seat when the 9th National Assembly will be proclaimed on Tuesday.

The party said there was a secret agenda, as far as the leadership of the 9th NASS was concerned which it would unleash on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) when the parliament is inaugurated.

Youth Leader of the party in Enugu State, Patrick Nwoko, who made this known during a chat with newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, enroute Abuja, said the PDP was monitoring the political calculations of the APC with a view to taking the ruling party unawares.

He said Ekweremadu remained the preferred candidate of the entire South-East for the exalted of Deputy Senate President, describing the incumbent as an illustrious son of Enugu State who will always enjoy the support of his people.

“Categorically, Ekweremadu is in contention for the DSP. We have a secret agenda which we will unleash on the eve of Tuesday because of the incumbent. We are working, the PDP governors are working, and by Monday night, you would have known our decision.

“Ekweremadu is our illustrious son who is a political bulldozer. We are happy to have him in Enugu State, and we are still giving him our support; but as you know, we are in the opposition. So we are very sensitive in calculating the political gimmick of the APC.

“Not that we have relented in being DSP, not at all, we are highly interested, but if you watch carefully the political happenings, you will see that the PDP is so silent in most actions as they affect the leadership of the 9th NASS, because we are watching and calculating.

“In Enugu State, we can never joke with Ekweremadu; he has done so well; he has protected PDP; he has withstood a lot of challenges in the political circle. So we are proud and we are still giving him our support; the only thing is that we are being marginalised as Igbo.

“We are also working with our brothers from the APC to have a substantive position in the leadership of NASS. The Igbo are coming together. There is no way the PDP will support APC candidate but it is all a political game,” Nwoko said.

READ ALSO: Monarch begs Lalong to wade into Kano Emirate crisis