Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Sen. Istifanus Gyang said the National Assembly (NASS) will come up with a legislation to back Executive order No.10 to compel State Governors to grant financial autonomy for State Houses of Assembly and the Judiciary.

He noted that it will be undemocratic for Governors to decline the Executive Order No. 10 which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari which provides financial autonomy for the State Houses of Assembly.

Sen. Gyang stated this on Saturday during the commissioning of farmers market to boost income capacity of rural farmers in Hoss community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He decried the attitudes of Governors in the country who have deliberately refused to obey the Executive Order N0.10 and said their action violates the principle of separation of power.

Sen. Gyang appealed to Governor Simon Lalong to release that which is due for the State Legislature in the interest of peace and grass root development.

“We will continue to pray for the State House of Assembly so that government in the state will empower them to reach to their people with constituency projects.

“I am appealing to the Governor of Plateau State that the members of the state House of Assembly have a responsibility by them to deliver tangible democratic dividends and I appeal to the Governor to release to them that which is due unto them so that the people will see it on the ground.

“I want to used this opportunity to say that the Executive order No. 10 which was signed by the President to allowed for the financial autonomy of the judiciary and the State Houses of Assembly is a welcome development which we will follow to back it up with necessary and requisite legislation.

“This is because Governors are resisting it and that is tempering and hindering with the doctrine of separation of power which guarantee checks and balancing between the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary.

“We don’t want our Governors to resist the rule of law. We want our Governors to be Democrats, we will want them to be people that will be accountable, we would want them to be people that would be answerable to the people and they can only be answerable to the people through the representative of the people in the State Houses of Assembly.”

Sen. Gyang said he is working assiduously with other legislators in Plateau North to reach to the poor of the poorest with a view to improve on their condition of living and increase the income capacity to tackle poverty at the grass root.