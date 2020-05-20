Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A House of Representatives member from Borno State, Ahmed Satomi, has assembled 300 community health volunteers to embark on aggressive sensitisation of people on COVID-19.

Satomi who represents Jere Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives stated this at the inauguration of two mobile clinics and an ambulance donated for COVID-19 cause in Maiduguri.

“This is not part of our constituency project, but my concern for the belief of majority of our people that Coronavirus is not real. These 300 volunteers which include medical doctors, nurses, medical students, health workers and community mobilizers are to embark on aggressive sensitisation of our people on the danger of COVID-19 and other health emergencies,” he said.

He said he had also procured 1,000 face masks which will be distributed to the locals by the volunteers. He said the intervention cost about N200 million and was supported by some individuals from the area. He said the two mobile clinic equipped with diagnostic equipment would attend to local people on the streets and treat ailments like malaria, typhoid, minor injuries while the ambulance would be used to transport complicated cases to referral hospitals.

Borno Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur while commissioning the mobile clinic and ambulance said the intervention was the first of its kind in the state.