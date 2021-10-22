From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Over 400 tailors on have received sowing and cloth fitting machines in Borno as part of the constituency intervention of the House of Representatives member, Hon Ahmed Satomi, representing Jere Federal seat in the lower chamber.

Satomi while distributing the sowing and cloth fitting machines at the Jere Federal Constituency Office near Maiduguri, toda said the 400 beneficiaries were existing tailors.

He said the constituency had sponsored training of additional 30 new tailor through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

“We are giving them this support so that they can be self-sufficient and reduce poverty,” he disclosed as he handed over the machines.

He said 30 young men and women were trained by NDE on the train-the-trainer basis. He said only 28 of the training have successfully met the criteria for the exercise.

“It is a train-the-trsiner programme initiated by NDE. We sent 30 young men and wome, 28 are qualified and are receiving support today. The 400 are existing tailors. They were chosen based on their pedigree in their communities,” he told newsmen.

He said the intervention was executed after data collection at the constituency which shows the need to support small scale business and make the people self-reliance especially after years of Boko Haram insurgency.

He said his constituency has also given support to rice farmer by procuring 250 by 100 kg per hour milling machines through what he called uptaking programme. He said the intervention would increase rice production and milli g by farmers in the area.

One of the beneficiaries, Abdullahi Tela from Zabarmari town, commended the reps member for the intervention. He said the support would improve their economy and make then less dependent on food aid from govetnment and humanitarian agencies.