The Senate Committee on Works, yesterday, in Lagos hinted that the National Assembly was mulling a legislation on Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement on the construction and rehabilitation of federal roads in the country.

The committee led by its chairman, Senator Adamu Aliero, added that such arrangements on roads, would enable government to shift attention to education, health and other critical sectors of the economy.

Aliero, spoke during a visit to Governor Babajode Sanwo Olu at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja said they were on inspection tour of Federal Government roads project in the state, including the Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos Badagry, Apapa-Oshodi and Sagamu-Ikorodu expressways.

Aliero who was former governor of Kebbi State, while expressed the commitment of PresidentMuhammadu Buhari to ensuring the speedy completion of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Sanwo Olu, who explained that the state was working on 10-lane on the road from LASU to Okokomaiko corridor, said the ministry of works should also replicate same from Agbara to Seme border.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that the ongoing rehabilitation of Lagos-Badagry Expressway met international standard.

According to him, since the road is an international gateway, constructing two lanes would not meet the standard required.

“Lagos-Badagry is the international gateway. We are constructing 10-lane from LASU junction to Okokomaiko. We are using state financing. So from Agbara to Seme border, we said to them to keep to 10 lanes insread of two.”